ISTANBUL Dec 30 Limak, a Turkish infrastructure-to-energy company, said on Friday its Limak Yatirim unit had secured a 13-1/2 year loan from six banks worth $425 million to finance its takeover of Iskenderun port on the eastern Mediterranean coast.

Limak was taking over the port on Friday after winning the 36-year operational rights with a bid of $372 million.

(Reporting by Evrim Ergin)