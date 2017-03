ANKARA May 27 Turkey's Limak said on Wednesday it had secured a 395 million euro ($430.75 million) long-term project finance loan from banks for a $520 million investment to modernise the Hamitabat power plant in northwest Turkey.

In a statement ahead of a signing ceremony in Ankara, it named the banks involved in the loan as UniCredit, Yapi Kredi, ING, KFW IPEX and DZ Bank. ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler)