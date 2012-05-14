By Bruce Olson
| ST. LOUIS
ST. LOUIS May 14 Controversial conservative
radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh was quietly inducted into a
hall of famous Missouri natives on Monday in a ceremony held
under tight security at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, a
legislative spokesman said.
A bust of Limbaugh, who is known for his scathing attacks on
President Barack Obama and other Democrats, will join an
exclusive group including writer Mark Twain and former president
Harry Truman in the Hall of Famous Missourians.
Missouri Republican House Speaker Steve Tilley said Limbaugh
was honored because he was the "voice of conservative America
for more than a decade."
Democrats said the award was inappropriate because of his
history of his partisan history and penchant for personally
attacking those he disagrees with.
"That this was done without the general public, shows what
an embarrassment it is," said Missouri House of Representatives
Minority Leader Mike Talboy.
Tilley did not announce the date of the induction and the
private, invitation-only ceremony was attended by about 100
state Republicans and a few other invitees, House spokesman
Trevor Fox said.
Missouri State troopers guarded the doors to the chamber
during the event. There were no incidents at the ceremony, the
spokesman said.
"I'm stunned. Not speechless, but close to it, quite unable
to comprehend this. This is something I never, ever considered
would happen to me," Limbaugh said, according to an audio tape
of his remarks played to Reuters by Fox.
Limbaugh had to apologize in March for referring to a
Georgetown University law student who advocated access to
contraceptives at a Congressional hearing as a "slut" who "wants
to be paid to have sex." The incident lost him some advertisers.
Tilley shares a southwest Missouri background with Limbaugh,
who was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Others honored in the Hall where the Limbaugh bust will sit
include baseball great Stan Musial, ragtime composer Scott
Joplin and Native American guide Sacajawea.
Limbaugh's radio show is broadcast on more than 600 radio
stations nationwide, according to his website.
(Editing by Greg McCune)