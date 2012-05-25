By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. May 24 Rush Limbaugh is no
stranger to the limelight, but now a newly installed bust of the
acerbic talk show host at the Missouri Capitol will get
around-the-clock attention from a security camera to protect it
from vandalism - at taxpayer expense.
Adam Crumbliss, chief clerk of the Missouri House of
Representatives says he spent $1,100 in public funds to keep a
camera trained on Limbaugh's bust in the Hall of Famous
Missourians, into which he was inducted 10 days ago amid a hail
of criticism.
Limbaugh's induction by Missouri House Speaker Steven Tilley
was so unpopular with Democrats and others that the ceremony was
held behind locked doors in the House chamber, by invitation
only. Republicans control the House.
His induction came just two months after Limbaugh apologized
for calling a Georgetown University law student who advocated
access to contraceptives at a Congressional hearing a "slut" who
"wants to be paid to have sex." The incident prompted a number
of advertisers to drop his daily radio show, which is carried by
some 600 stations nationwide.
Limbaugh's is the only one of the 49 busts in the Capitol
protected by a camera, Crumbliss said. Other famous Missourians
in the hall include Harry Truman, Walt Disney and Mark Twain.
Limbaugh, like Tilley, is from southeast Missouri.
Crumbliss said he bought the camera "based on a litany of
concerns" from Limbaugh supporters that someone might try to
damage the bust.
"It is state property and we don't want anything to happen
to it," he said.
Busts of famous Missourians belong to the state but are paid
for out of funds raised from an annual golf tournament held by
the House speaker, Crumbliss said.
(Editing by Dan Burns and Mohammad Zargham)