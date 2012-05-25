KANSAS CITY, Mo. May 24 Rush Limbaugh is no stranger to the limelight, but now a newly installed bust of the acerbic talk show host at the Missouri Capitol will get around-the-clock attention from a security camera to protect it from vandalism - at taxpayer expense.

Adam Crumbliss, chief clerk of the Missouri House of Representatives says he spent $1,100 in public funds to keep a camera trained on Limbaugh's bust in the Hall of Famous Missourians, into which he was inducted 10 days ago amid a hail of criticism.

Limbaugh's induction by Missouri House Speaker Steven Tilley was so unpopular with Democrats and others that the ceremony was held behind locked doors in the House chamber, by invitation only. Republicans control the House.

His induction came just two months after Limbaugh apologized for calling a Georgetown University law student who advocated access to contraceptives at a Congressional hearing a "slut" who "wants to be paid to have sex." The incident prompted a number of advertisers to drop his daily radio show, which is carried by some 600 stations nationwide.

Limbaugh's is the only one of the 49 busts in the Capitol protected by a camera, Crumbliss said. Other famous Missourians in the hall include Harry Truman, Walt Disney and Mark Twain. Limbaugh, like Tilley, is from southeast Missouri.

Crumbliss said he bought the camera "based on a litany of concerns" from Limbaugh supporters that someone might try to damage the bust.

"It is state property and we don't want anything to happen to it," he said.

Busts of famous Missourians belong to the state but are paid for out of funds raised from an annual golf tournament held by the House speaker, Crumbliss said. (Editing by Dan Burns and Mohammad Zargham)