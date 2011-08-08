Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q2 adj loss $0.05 vs est loss/shr $0.03
* Q2 rev $50.5 mln vs est $52.4 mln
* Sees Q3 rev $51.7-$53.2 mln vs est $57.6 mln
* Shares down 9 pct aftermarket
Aug 8 Content delivery network provider Limelight Networks Inc posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs, and forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down 9 percent in extended trade.
Last week, bigger rival Akamai Technologies Inc lowered its full-year revenue growth target as a weakening European economy and muted Japanese spending add to a cut-throat pricing environment.
The company, which also competes with Level 3 Communications Inc , expects third-quarter revenue of $51.7-$53.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $57.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Limelight, which offers content delivery services to media clients by navigating less congested routes over the Web, said net loss widened to $13.9 million, or 12 cents a share, from $2.3 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.
Adjusted loss was 5 cents a share.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $50.5 million. Total expenses rose 29 percent to $49.8 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 3 cents a share on revenue of $52.4 million.
Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company, which have fallen about 40 percent in the last three months, were down 30 cents in trading after the bell. The stock closed at $3.30 on Nasdaq on Monday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.