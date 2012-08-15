Aug 15 Limited Brands Inc on Wednesday posted quarterly earnings that exceeded its recently raised forecast, helped by an increase in sales at existing stores.

The parent of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chains, also raised its forecast for the full year.

Victoria's Secret clientele are relatively well-to-do, which has helped Limited outpace competitors' sales growth as the U.S. economy struggles, analysts have said.

Limited said profit was $143.6 million, or 49 cents a share, in the second quarter ended July 28. That compares with $231.2 million, or 73 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 50 cents a share, compared with analysts' average estimate of 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month, Limited reported sales of $2.40 billion for the quarter with an 8 percent increase in sales at stores open at least a year. It also said it would have earnings before one-time items of 46 cents to 48 cents a share in the quarter, up from its previous forecast of 40 cents to 45 cents.

For the year, Limited now expects earnings of $2.73 to $2.88 a share, up from its previous forecast of $2.63 to $2.83. Analysts on average forecast $2.84 a share/

Limited shares traded at $48.99 after hours on Wednesday, unchanged from their New York Stock Exchange close.