Nov 3 Sycamore Partners said on Thursday it
bought 51 percent of Limited Brands Inc's LTD.N apparel
sourcing division and will run the sourcing and production
business as a stand-alone company.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Sycamore, a private-equity firm based in New York, said
that Limited will retain a 49 percent stake in the business,
Mast Global Fashions.
Limited, which operates the Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body
Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel chains, will keep full
ownership of its sourcing operation for its intimate apparel
and personal care and beauty businesses.
James Schwartz, who has been with Mast for more than 28
years, will lead the new company as its president and chief
executive officer, Sycamore said.
Separately, Limited said on Thursday that its October sales
at stores open at least a year rose 6 percent, and raised its
earnings forecast for the third quarter. [ID:nASA0330Y]
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)