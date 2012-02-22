(Adds details on sales, forecast, updates share movement)

Feb 22 Victoria's Secret parent Limited Brands Inc posted a smaller quarterly profit and foreast a weak year ahead, sending its shares down 3.5 percent after the markets closed.

The company, which also operates the Bath & Body Works and La Senza chains, expects to earn between $2.60-$2.80 a share, while analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $2.91 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Limited Brands, which has outperformed most peers in the industry this year, also expects February comparable store sales to rise in the mid to high single digit range.

For the fourth quarter ended Jan 28, the company earned $359.4 million, or $1.17 a share, compared with $452.3 million, or $1.36 a share last year.

On an adjusted basis, Limited earned $1.50 a share.

Sales rose 2 percent to $3.52 billion.

Limited Brands shares were trading down at $43.85 after the bell. They closed at $45.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.