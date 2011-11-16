* Q3 adj. EPS $0.25 vs est $0.24
* Sees FY adj. shr $2.38-$2.53 vs prev est $2.35-$2.50
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $1.28-$1.43 vs est $1.42
* Shares down 0.6 pct after the bell
(Adds Q4 profit outlook, oper margins, shares)
Nov 16 Limited Brands Inc LTD.N, parent of
lingerie chain Victoria's Secret, reported a higher-than-
expected quarterly profit, as tight expense control boosted
operating margins and raised its profit outlook for the year.
However, the company, which also operates the Bath & Body
Works and La Senza chains, forecast a profit for the key
holiday quarter mostly below analysts' expectations.
The company's shares edged down to $42.70 after closing at
$42.97.
Limited's stock had risen 40 percent through Wednesday,
outperforming a 18 percent rise in the S&P Apparel .GSPRETA
index, as the company enjoyed some of the biggest same-store
sales among U.S. retailers as shoppers spend more on items such
as lingerie and body creams.
For the holiday quarter, the company expects an adjusted
profit of $1.28 to $1.43 a share. Analysts were looking for a
profit of $1.42 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Limited posted third-quarter net income of $94.3 million,
or 31 cents a share, down from $61.3 million, or 18 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents a share,
beating analysts' average estimate of 24 cents.
Operating margins in the quarter ended Oct. 29 rose to 8.6
percent from 7.53 percent in the year-ago period.
Earlier in November, the company said quarterly sales rose
10 percent to $2.17 billion.
Limited now estimates a 2011 profit of $2.38 to $2.53 a
share, up from $2.35 to $2.50 previously.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in New York; editing by Richard
Chang and Andre Grenon)