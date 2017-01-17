Jan 17 Limited Stores LLC, owner of U.S. women's apparel chain The Limited, said on Tuesday it filed for bankruptcy.

Limited Stores also said it agreed to sell its intellectual property and some related assets to an affiliate of private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Limited Stores, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in the Delaware bankruptcy court, said on Friday it would close all its brick-and-mortar retail locations effective Sunday. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)