Nov 14 Linamar Corp, Canada's
second-biggest auto parts maker, reported a 57 percent increase
in quarterly earnings on Wednesday as stronger demand in the
United States offset weakness in Europe.
Earnings rose to C$33.7 million ($33.59 million), or 52
Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of
September. That compared with earnings of C$25.1 million, or 33
Canadian cents, before adjustments, in the same period a year
earlier.
Sales rose 6.6 percent to C$773.4 million.
Analysts, on average, forecast earnings of 50 Canadian cents
a share, and sales C$790 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales from Linamar's powertrain unit increased by 5.5
percent to C$671.4 million on the back of U.S. consumer demand
as well as additional sales from expanded and new facilities and
new business in Canada, Mexico and Asia, Linamar said.
Sales at the company's smaller industrial unit increased
14.2 percent to C$102 million.
Linamar no longer provides a financial outlook.