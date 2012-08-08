Aug 8 Linamar Corp, Canada's second biggest auto parts maker, reported a 51 percent jump in quarterly earnings on Wednesday on the back of increased sales and margins as stronger consumer demand in the United States offset weaker demand in Europe.

Linamar said earnings rose to C$42.1 million ($42.31 million), or 65 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of June. That compared with earnings of C$28 million, or 43 Canadian cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, forecast earnings of 61 Canadian cents a share, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)