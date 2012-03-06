* Q4 earnings rise 26 pct
March 6 Linamar Corp, Canada's
second biggest auto parts maker, reported a 26 percent jump in
quarterly earnings on Tuesday on the back of increased consumer
demand in the United States and higher sales from new and
expanded facilities in Europe and Mexico.
Linamar said earnings rose to C$27 million ($27 million), or
42 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of
December. That compared with earnings of C$21.4 million, or 33
Canadian cents a share, in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted for unusual items, earnings came in at 43 Canadian
cents a share, up from 35 Canadian cents, and ahead of analyst
forecasts of 41 Canadian cents a share, according to
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue jumped 21 percent to C$718 million.
Linamar Chief Executive Linda Hasenfratz said the company
continued to see "great opportunities" in the marketplace that
would continue to drive stronger company performance.
"I have never felt more positive about our outlook," she
said in a statement.
The results came out after market close. Linamar's shares
closed down 3.9 percent at C$18.40 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. The overall market index was down 1.8 percent.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting By Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)