TORONTO Jan 12 Canadian auto parts manufacturer Linamar Corp is set to add 1,200 new jobs at a facility in Guelph, Ontario, the Globe and Mail reported on Monday, citing an unnamed federal government source.

Linamar is set to announce a more than C$500 million ($420.27 million) investment with support from the Canadian government, the newspaper said.

Linamar has operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. When it last reported financial results in November, the company said it had more than 19,000 employees and 45 manufacturing operations.

Linamar and Transport Canada were not immediately available for comment.

