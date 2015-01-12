(Adds government confirmation)
TORONTO Jan 12 Canadian auto-parts manufacturer
Linamar Corp will add up to 1,200 jobs at a facility in
Guelph, Ontario, developing fuel-efficient transmissions, with
10 percent of the new investment paid by the Canadian
government, the government said on Monday.
The government will make a C$50.7 million ($42.6
million)repayable contribution to Linamar's C$507 million
investment, Industry Canada said in a release. It said Linamar
would maintain at least 6,870 jobs at its facilities in Ontario.
Linamar has operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
When it last reported financial results in November, the company
said it had more than 19,000 employees and 45 manufacturing
operations.
The government funding will come from the Automotive
Innovation Fund, a program launched in 2008 to shore up the
Canadian auto industry, hit hard by competition from abroad.
($1=$1.19 Canadian)
