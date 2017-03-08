March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp reported a 21.8 percent increase in its quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet S.A last year.

The company's net earnings rose to C$116.1 million, or C$1.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$95.3 million, or C$1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 10.6 percent to C$1.37 billion in the quarter. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Vishaka George in Bengaluru)