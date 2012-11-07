MELBOURNE Nov 8 Russian billionaire Roman
Abramovich is considering investing in Australia's Linc Energy
, a company that has produced diesel and jet fuel from
gas released from underground coal, a person familiar with the
talks said on Thursday.
"He is particularly interested in the Clean Energy UCG
business," the source said, declining to be named as the talks
were confidential.
The source confirmed a report in the Australian Financial
Review that said Chelsea soccer club owner Abramovich was seen
dining with Linc Energy Chief Executive Peter Bond at a
restaurant in Brisbane and had visited Linc's gas-to-liquids
plant in Chinchilla, Queensland.
Linc Energy declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)