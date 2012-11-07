MELBOURNE Nov 8 Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is considering investing in Australia's Linc Energy , a company that has produced diesel and jet fuel from gas released from underground coal, a person familiar with the talks said on Thursday.

"He is particularly interested in the Clean Energy UCG business," the source said, declining to be named as the talks were confidential.

The source confirmed a report in the Australian Financial Review that said Chelsea soccer club owner Abramovich was seen dining with Linc Energy Chief Executive Peter Bond at a restaurant in Brisbane and had visited Linc's gas-to-liquids plant in Chinchilla, Queensland.

Linc Energy declined to comment. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)