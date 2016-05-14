SYDNEY May 14 Singapore-listed oil and gas
company Linc Energy Ltd owes creditors A$289.4 million
($210.28 million) and should be wound up, according to its
administrators.
The company entered into voluntary administration a month
ago, suffering from debt woes amid a slump in energy prices.
Administrators PPB Advisory released a report on Friday
recommending the company be liquidated.
"We recommend that it is in the creditors' interests that
the company be wound up," the report said.
Linc Energy's businesses included oil and gas operations in
the United States as well as exploration for shale oil and gas
in south Australia.
In March, Linc was charged in the Australian state of
Queensland with causing serious environmental harm following an
investigation into a gas leak at one of its plants, after four
employees fell ill with suspected gas poisoning.
The company's administrators cited falling commodity prices
and an inability to raise capital after the Queensland legal
action as reasons for Linc's troubles.
While oil prices have recovered somewhat this year,
benchmark Brent futures are still down more than 60
percent from peaks hit in mid-2014.
A string of Australia resource and materials companies, have
recently entered into voluntary administration, stung by a
ramp-up in output just as China's economy started to slow and
commodity prices plunged.
Shares in Linc had been suspended since end-March. The
shares, which have a market value of $11.6 million, had fallen
about 85 percent so far this year.
The company, which shifted its listing to Singapore from
Australia in end-2013, had cash and equivalents of A$4.7 million
($3.6 million) at the end of last year, while its borrowings
stood at A$726.4 million, slightly higher than its total assets.
($1 = 1.3763 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)