MELBOURNE Jan 16 Linc Energy AX>
is in talks to sell a cornerstone stake to an investor with
which it may develop coal gasification and gas-to-liquids
opportunities in China, the company said on Monday, answering a
bourse query into a share price spike.
The company declined to name the party or elaborate on the
discussions.
"Even though those discussions are very well progressed, no
binding agreement has yet been reached," the company said in a
statement.
Linc's shares leapt as much as 24 percent on Friday on
media reports on the potential sale of coal tenements and
analysts' comments that the stock was oversold, Linc said.
Underground coal gasification is one of several "clean coal"
technologies China is looking to develop. Companies involved
include ENN Energy, running a pilot project in Inner
Mongolia.
Gas-to-liquids projects involve converting natural gas into
liquid fuels, a technology being pursued by China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec).
Linc's shares rose as much as 3.8 percent after the
announcement but then fell 2.3 percent to A$1.30,
underperforming a 1.1 percent fall in the broader market.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)