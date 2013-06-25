SYDNEY, June 25 Australia's Linc Energy is in very early talks on a deal to buy the Gregory Crinum coal operation in Queensland, jointly owned by BHP Billiton Ltd and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, a source said on Tuesday.

The coking coal mine is thought to be worth about $400 million, one analyst said.

The talks come at a time when the world's biggest mining companies are looking to offload non-core assets and cut costs, under pressure to improve investor returns.

The source, who is familiar with the process, said that discussions were at a "very early" stage.

Linc Energy reiterated to the stock exchange that it planned to restructure its coal division to focus on its oil and gas production assets and could work with partners.

"Linc Energy confirms that it has not made any binding offer or reached any concluded agreement with any entity in relation to the matters subject to current media speculation," the statement said.

"To facilitate the divestment or demerger of its Coal Division, Linc Energy is continuing to evaluate a number of options, including the possibility of working with joint venture partners who have synergies with Linc Energy's existing coal portfolio," the company said.

Linc Energy shares closed down 13.3 percent on Tuesday, while the S&P/ASX 200 Index eased 0.3 percent.

Analysts have predicted BHP Billiton could garner more than $20 billion from asset sales. The company has flagged that it will divest around 10 assets with analysts speculating those on the block include its stake in the Mount Nimba iron ore project in Southern Guinea and its Nickel West operations.

A spokeswoman for BHP Billiton declined to comment.