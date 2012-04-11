* Lincoln Financial defamed veteran broker in Ohio -panel
* Broker alleged company badmouthed him to co-workers and
top management
* FINRA panel ruling marks rare win for broker in a
defamation case
(Adds comments by lawyers and details of case)
By Suzanne Barlyn
April 11 Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp must
pay $2 million to a broker who alleged the company fired and
then defamed him, a securities arbitration panel ruled.
Jeffrey Concepcion, a veteran broker and manager for Lincoln
Financial Advisors, alleged he was terminated after arranging a
business venture on behalf of the company but before he sealed
the deal, according to a ruling by a Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority arbitration panel ruling dated Tuesday.
Lincoln Financial Advisors is a unit of Lincoln National
Corp. Concepcion managed the company's offices in
Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, and was also a financial adviser
when he was terminated.
Brokers rarely succeed in winning defamation cases, but
those who have strong evidence can prevail, said Francis Curran,
a lawyer at McCormick & O'Brien LLP in New York. Curran is not
connected to the Lincoln Financial case.
Concepcion filed the case in late 2008 and asked for $4.8
million in damages at the time of his hearing in March. The
arbitration panel found Lincoln Financial liable, but ordered
the company to pay $2 million. As is customary, the panel did
not provide a reason for its decision.
Just before his termination, Concepcion was negotiating
deals with independent groups of financial advisers who planned
to work mostly on their own but rely on Lincoln Financial for
certain services, according to his lawyer, Andrew Kabat, of
Haber, Polk Kabat LLP in Cleveland.
Concepcion argued that Lincoln Financial killed the deals
and fired him for cause after realizing that he did not have a
noncompete agreement to prevent him from potentially working for
other firms.
The company then told everyone in his office and the
national management team that it fired Concepcion for cause,
according to Kabat.
Lincoln Financial refused to offer Concepcion a severance
package unless he signed an agreement not to compete with the
company, he alleged. The company then "made and published" false
information about his termination, telling his customers that he
made a career change, according to the ruling. Lincoln implied
that Concepcion "left the industry altogether," Concepcion
alleged.
A Lincoln National Corp spokesman declined to comment on
Wednesday.
Concepcion established Stratos Wealth Partners in 2009. The
wealth management firm, based in Solon, Ohio, is affiliated with
LPL Financial LLC. "I'm grateful to have closure on this
chapter and have a clean slate to move forward with my new
enterprise," he said.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Matthew Lewis)