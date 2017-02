July 27 Lincoln Electric Co, a maker of welding products and other industrial equipment, said Friday it will promote operating chief Christopher Mapes to chief executive officer at the end of the year, while current CEO John Stropki will become executive chairman.

Stropki is 61, while Mapes is 50, the Cleveland-based company said.

