July 27 Lincoln Electric Co, a maker of
welding products and other industrial equipment, said Friday it
will promote operating chief Christopher Mapes to chief
executive at the end of the year, while current CEO John Stropki
will become executive chairman.
Stropki is 61 and a 30-year veteran of the company, while
Mapes is 50, the Cleveland-based company said. Mapes, who joined
the company in September 2011, previously led the electrical
products unit at A.O. Smith Corp.
Lincoln Electric has been beefing up through small bolt-on
acquisitions in recent months, buying an Ohio-based maker of
metal processing systems and, in March, a California company
that sells welding supplies used in energy and chemical markets.
Lincoln Electric is scheduled to report second-quarter
results on Monday.
