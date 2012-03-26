March 26 Lincoln National Corp on Monday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.2 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.2 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/29/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS