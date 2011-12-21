* G4S wins 200 mln stg contract from Lincolnshire Police Authority

* Deal could lead to billions of pounds of more UK police business (Adds comment from G4S, Lincolnshire Police Authority, updates shares)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Dec 21 British security firm G4S has won a 200 million pounds ($313.28 million) contract to run services such as IT, custody and training for Lincolnshire Police Authority in a deal that could lead to billions of pounds of work with other forces.

The 10-year deal with Lincolnshire, which runs from April 2012, is for the largest range of services ever offered in a contract by any police authority in Britain.

Ten other UK authorities could avoid a lengthy tendering process and take up a contract with G4S in future, pushing the total value of outsourcing deals up to around 2 billion pounds in the next decade.

"Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Police Authority are to be commended for having run a very agile procurement that we believe should be the case study for other public sector competitions," said John Shaw, managing director of G4S Police Support Services.

Lincolnshire Police Authority said the contract award: "will transform the way policing is delivered in Lincolnshire and create a benchmark for service delivery nationwide."

G4S beat off a rival partnership bid from French IT outsourcing group Steria and British security firm Reliance.

G4S, the world's largest security firm, provides electronic tagging for over 40,000 offenders around the world and earlier this year became the first private manager of an existing state-run jail in Birmingham, England.

The FTSE 1OO-listed group provides justice services from offender management, rehabilitation and transportation through to courtroom security and outsourced police services with forces such as South Wales police.

Linconlshire police authority and force need to meet a budget cut in the next four years of almost 20 million pounds.

G4S said the authority expected to make around 28 million pounds of savings over the life of the contract.

Shares in G4S closed down 0.65 percent at 261.45 pence, valuing the business at about 3.68 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6384 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment, additional reporting by James Davey; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)