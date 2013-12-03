CHICAGO Dec 3 Ethanol producer Lincolnway
Energy said it has struck a deal to sell the distiller's grains
produced at its ethanol plant in Nevada, Iowa, to Gavilon
Ingredients LLC.
Distiller's grains, a byproduct of converting corn into
ethanol fuel, are used to make animal feed.
Lincolnway, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, said that under the Dec. 2 agreement, which
takes effect Jan. 1, Gavilon is required to purchase all of the
distiller's grains produced at the ethanol plant.
The agreement can be terminated after its initial term by
either Lincolnway or Gavilon on 60 days' prior written notice,
or in the event of a bankruptcy.
Gavilon was acquired by Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp
earlier this year.