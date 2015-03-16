FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
MUNICH, March 16 German industrial gases specialist Linde aims to increase adjusted core earnings by up to 9.7 percent this year, buoyed by a solid project backlog for gas it produces at its industrial customers' sites.
Linde on Monday forecast that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off effects, would reach between 4.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion) and 4.3 billion euros, up from 3.92 billion last year.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter gained 5.4 percent to 1.02 billion euros, helped by a strong dollar boosting the value of overseas sales and growth in China, which was broadly in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll among analysts.
($1 = 0.9491 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.