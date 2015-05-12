MUNICH/FRANKFURT May 12 German industrial gases
company Linde is seeing good progress at businesses in
South Africa and Australia, where it has launched cost cutting
measures.
"The situation in South Africa appears to be improving
slowly and in Australia we have progresses faster than planned,"
Chief Executive Wolfgang Buechele told shareholders at the
group's annual general meeting, adding that restructuring
operations in Brazil would be next.
Linde in March unveiled new cutbacks in Australia, South
Africa and Brazil, eyeing cost savings of up to 80 million euros
in 2016.
Australia will see a weak manufacturing industry this year
and investments in the mining industry will continue to decline,
Linde has cited economic forecasts as saying. In South Africa,
strikes had weakened the economy last year.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti
Knolle)