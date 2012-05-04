FRANKFURT May 4 Linde, the world No. 2 industrial gases producer, said it still sees sales and operating profit growing this year as it posted a quarterly profit bang in line with expectations.

Demand for industrial gases is being driven by the need to lower carbon emissions from manufacturing processes and to feed emerging market appetite for steel, metal fabrication and petrochemicals to boost infrastructure.

Linde reiterated its mid-term forecast to achieve an operating profit of at least 4 billion euros ($5.26 billion) by 2014.

Linde said its first-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 6.2 percent to 808 million euros, benefiting from cost cutting and its exposure in emerging markets, where it is the market leader. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a profit of 808 million on average.

Air Liquide, the world No.1 industrial gases group, said last week it still aims to increase net profit for the full year after demand from emerging countries and growth in North America helped raise quarterly sales. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; writing by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)