FRANKFURT, July 10 German industrial gases producer Linde aims to raise over 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in fresh equity to fund the $4.6 billion purchase of U.S.-based Lincare Holding.

Linde said late on Monday that it would issue up to 13.0 million new shares in a private placement that excludes both subscription rights as well as a public offer.

At Monday's closing price of 115.20 euros that would lead to as much as 1.5 billion euros in gross proceeds before accounting for a likely discount offered to investors.

The issue price is expected to be set and published on Tuesday, it said.

