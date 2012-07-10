UPDATE 1-Nordic Nanovector sees interest in its Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
FRANKFURT, July 10 German industrial gases producer Linde aims to raise over 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in fresh equity to fund the $4.6 billion purchase of U.S.-based Lincare Holding.
Linde said late on Monday that it would issue up to 13.0 million new shares in a private placement that excludes both subscription rights as well as a public offer.
At Monday's closing price of 115.20 euros that would lead to as much as 1.5 billion euros in gross proceeds before accounting for a likely discount offered to investors.
The issue price is expected to be set and published on Tuesday, it said.
($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.