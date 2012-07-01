Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, July 1 German industrial gas producer Linde AG said o n S unday it had agreed to buy Lincare Holdings Inc, a Florida-based provider of oxygen and respiratory therapy services to patients in the home, for $4.6 billion.
The deal is the latest sign of inroads that industrial gas suppliers are making in the homecare market, which is growing 6 to 9 percent annually, driven mainly by cost-cuts at hospital operators and an aging population.
Linde said in a statement it had signed a merger agreement with Lincare based on a cash offer of $41.50 per common share. Lincare shares ended trading at $34.02 on Friday.
Linde added it would fund the deal with available cash and a $4.5 billion acquisition loan, which will be refinanced by debt and equity issuances. It expects the deal to close in the third fiscal quarter of 2012.
In January, Linde bought the European homecare business of U.S. rival Air Products and Chemicals Inc for $750 million. That acquisition made Linde a strong No.2 in the homecare business after France's Air Liquide SA. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."