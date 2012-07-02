Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
FRANKFURT, July 2 German industrial gas producer Linde AG plans to increase its capital by up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to fund its planned takeover of Lincare Holdings Inc to become world's largest supplier of medical gases.
Linde said late on Sunday it agreed to pay $4.6 billion for the Florida-based provider of oxygen and respiratory therapy services to patients in the home, funded with available cash and a $4.5 billion acquisition loan.
"The acquisition loan will be refinanced by equity issuances of up to 1.5 billion euros and debt capital market transactions," Linde said on Monday.
Linde shares extended losses and were down 4.8 percent at 116.75 euros at 0731 GMT.
Linde added it was committed to maintaining its current credit ratings, which are "A" from Standard and Poor's and "A3" from Moody's. ($1 = 0.7880 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."