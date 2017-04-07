MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are
not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman
Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned
merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the
prosecutor's office said on Friday.
"The information we have at the moment does not give us any
reason to start an investigation," she said.
German financial regulator Bafin last year launched a
routine investigation into whether industrial gases supplier
Linde held back information from the market about the departure
of key executives after an initial round of merger talks failed.
Bafin also investigated, as a matter of routine, whether
there had been any suspicious purchases of shares in connected
with the Praxair talks.
