MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.

"The information we have at the moment does not give us any reason to start an investigation," she said.

German financial regulator Bafin last year launched a routine investigation into whether industrial gases supplier Linde held back information from the market about the departure of key executives after an initial round of merger talks failed.

Bafin also investigated, as a matter of routine, whether there had been any suspicious purchases of shares in connected with the Praxair talks. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)