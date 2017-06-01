FRANKFURT, June 1 Linde said its supervisory board voted on Thursday to approve the German industrial gases group's $73 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.

The all-share merger of equals is intended to create a market leader that will overtake France's Air Liquide, reuniting a global Linde group that was split by World War One a century ago.

Linde's chairman, Wolfgang Reitzle, did not need to use his casting vote to get the deal approved by the supervisory board in the face of labour opposition, a source familiar with the matter said after a roughly 10-hour meeting.

The deal must still be approved by Praxair's board and 75 percent of Praxair investors at a shareholder meeting.