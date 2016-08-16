Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
FRANKFURT Aug 16 German industrial gases group Linde on Tuesday confirmed it was in preliminary talks about a potential merger with U.S. peer Praxair.
"These discussions are ongoing and have not resulted in any concrete results or agreements yet. Accordingly it is currently not foreseeable whether there will be any kind of transaction," Linde said in a statement on Tuesday.
Several people familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier that Praxair and Linde had held initial talks about a merger to create a market leader with a value of more than $60 billion. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.