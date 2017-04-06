By Jens Hack
| MUNICH, Germany, April 6
MUNICH, Germany, April 6 The labour and capital
representatives on Linde's supervisory board remain
committed to their opposing positions over a planned merger with
Praxair, a supervisory board source told Reuters after a
board meeting on Thursday.
"No concessions were made," the source said.
The German and U.S. industrial gases groups have agreed to
pursue a merger of equals and are hammering out terms of a
business combination agreement, but labour representatives are
opposing the deal because it would dilute their influence.
