Aug 15 Industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc is in talks to merge with Germany's Linde AG, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of the talks were not immediately clear and the Journal quoted one source as saying any potential deal could fall apart. on.wsj.com/2b9Njz2

The companies could not be immediately reached for comment after regular business hours.

(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)