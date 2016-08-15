Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Aug 15 Industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc is in talks to merge with Germany's Linde AG, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Details of the talks were not immediately clear and the Journal quoted one source as saying any potential deal could fall apart. on.wsj.com/2b9Njz2
The companies could not be immediately reached for comment after regular business hours.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.