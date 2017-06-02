FRANKFURT, June 2 Praxair intends to keep
Linde's lower-margin plant-engineering division after
the U.S. and German industrial gases groups merge, Chief
Executive Steve Angel said on Friday.
"We're really looking forward to bringing that capability
into the new company," he told reporters on a call after the two
companies announced their boards had approved the $73 billion
merger late on Thursday.
"You cannot be a leading industrial gas company unless you
have a strong... engineering arm."
He added he expected that any remedies that might be imposed
by anti-trust regulators would be "manageable".
