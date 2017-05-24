FRANKFURT May 24 German industrial gases group
Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a
merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly
WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the
negotiations.
The merger agreement is as good as finished, it said on
Wednesday.
Supervisory board chairman Wolfgang Reitzle told Reuters
this month that he expected the agreement to be finalised within
weeks, reiterating his determination to get the deal done
despite union opposition.
Investors and workers are equally represented on Linde's
supervisory board, which must approve the deal.
Reitzle said he would be reluctant but prepared to use his
casting vote as chairman in the event of a stalemate with labour
representatives.
Linde declined to comment on the WirtschaftsWoche report.
