HELSINKI, April 28 German industrial gases maker Linde will build a hydrogen production unit at Neste Oil's Porvoo, southern Finland, refinery, Neste Oil said on Monday.

Linde's AGA unit will construct the plant and Neste Oil will build the connections to the refinery, Neste said, adding the total value of the investment was around 100 million euros ($138 million).

The new unit is expected to be completed in 2016 and will be operated by AGA, Neste Oil said.

