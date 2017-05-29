BRIEF-SIYATA MOBILE APPOINTS MARC SEELENFREUND AS CHAIRMAN
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 29 German industrial gases group Linde AG is about to receive a major order from a Russian company, two people familiar with the deal told Reuters on Monday.
The order for Linde's engineering unit comes from a company from the republic of Tatarstan and will be signed on Friday at the St. Petersburg economic forum, the sources said.
German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday that the deal was worth about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).
A Linde spokesman declined to comment.
Linde said last week that it had reached a deal in principle with peer Praxair on a Business Combination Agreement for a proposed $70 billion merger. ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Diageo expects transaction will be EPS neutral for first three years and accretive thereafter
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.