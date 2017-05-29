FRANKFURT May 29 German industrial gases group Linde AG is about to receive a major order from a Russian company, two people familiar with the deal told Reuters on Monday.

The order for Linde's engineering unit comes from a company from the republic of Tatarstan and will be signed on Friday at the St. Petersburg economic forum, the sources said.

German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday that the deal was worth about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).

A Linde spokesman declined to comment.

Linde said last week that it had reached a deal in principle with peer Praxair on a Business Combination Agreement for a proposed $70 billion merger. ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Sandra Maler)