* Expects 2017 adj EBITDA of 4.2-4.5 bln euros

* Previously saw 4.5-4.7 billion euros

* Cites weaker industrial production

* Low oil price weighing on engineering unit

* Shares drop 12 percent (Adds CEO comments, background)

By Jens Hack and Maria Sheahan

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 Shares in German gases group Linde fell sharply on Tuesday after the company cut its 2017 profit target, warning that slower industrial growth and low oil prices were prompting its customers to spend less.

The lower forecast by the world's biggest industrial gases maker by sales puts pressure on Chief Executive Wolfgang Buechele, whose predecessor Wolfgang Reitzle left him with a bundle of challenging targets when he retired last year.

"The targets were too ambitious," DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler, who holds a "buy" rating on the stock, said. "Long-term targets were the fashion in the chemicals industry in recent years. Most of them, if not all, have not worked out."

Buechele had already cut Linde's 2015 sales target in July, after low oil prices led to a collapse in orders for its engineering division.

In a statement issued after Monday's German stock market close, Linde said a slowdown in industrial production, price competition in U.S. healthcare gases and low oil prices, hitting customers in the petrochemical sector, meant its earnings would grow more slowly than expected.

Linde said it saw 2017 adjusted core earnings or EBITDA reaching between 4.2 billion euros ($4.5 billion) and 4.5 billion, compared with a previous target of 4.5 to 4.7 billion.

Analysts had expected an outcome at the top end of Linde's forecast range.

It also reduced its 2017 target for return on capital employed (ROCE) to 9-10 percent from 11-12 percent, just as it vies with Air Liquide, which is taking over U.S.-based Airgas, for pole position in the industrial gases sector.

Its shares fell about 12 percent to a two-month low of 145 euros in early trade, heading for their biggest one-day drop in 14 years.

The bulk of Linde's customers are in the steel, oil refining and semiconductor industries, but its gases are also used to help asthma patients breathe more easily and lift the balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

It also designs and erects oil and petrochemical plants, where clients have been holding off on large investments, with crude oil prices down by more than half from a year ago.

"There are no cancellations, but (petrochemical) customers are shying away from signing new orders," Buechele told reporters.

He said orders should improve early next year but would not reach levels seen in the past. Should the situation not improve, there will be job cuts in the engineering business, he added.

Linde plans to issue guidance for 2016 group earnings when it publishes full-year results on March 10.

