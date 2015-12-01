* Expects 2017 adj EBITDA of 4.2-4.5 bln euros
* Previously saw 4.5-4.7 billion euros
* Cites weaker industrial production
* Low oil price weighing on engineering unit
* Shares drop 12 percent
By Jens Hack and Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Dec 1 Shares in German gases group
Linde fell sharply on Tuesday after the company cut
its 2017 profit target, warning that slower industrial growth
and low oil prices were prompting its customers to spend less.
The lower forecast by the world's biggest industrial gases
maker by sales puts pressure on Chief Executive Wolfgang
Buechele, whose predecessor Wolfgang Reitzle left him with a
bundle of challenging targets when he retired last year.
"The targets were too ambitious," DZ Bank analyst Peter
Spengler, who holds a "buy" rating on the stock, said.
"Long-term targets were the fashion in the chemicals industry in
recent years. Most of them, if not all, have not worked out."
Buechele had already cut Linde's 2015 sales target in July,
after low oil prices led to a collapse in orders for its
engineering division.
In a statement issued after Monday's German stock market
close, Linde said a slowdown in industrial production, price
competition in U.S. healthcare gases and low oil prices, hitting
customers in the petrochemical sector, meant its earnings would
grow more slowly than expected.
Linde said it saw 2017 adjusted core earnings or EBITDA
reaching between 4.2 billion euros ($4.5 billion) and 4.5
billion, compared with a previous target of 4.5 to 4.7 billion.
Analysts had expected an outcome at the top end of Linde's
forecast range.
It also reduced its 2017 target for return on capital
employed (ROCE) to 9-10 percent from 11-12 percent, just as it
vies with Air Liquide, which is taking over U.S.-based
Airgas, for pole position in the industrial gases
sector.
Its shares fell about 12 percent to a two-month low of 145
euros in early trade, heading for their biggest one-day drop in
14 years.
The bulk of Linde's customers are in the steel, oil refining
and semiconductor industries, but its gases are also used to
help asthma patients breathe more easily and lift the balloons
in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
It also designs and erects oil and petrochemical plants,
where clients have been holding off on large investments, with
crude oil prices down by more than half from a year ago.
"There are no cancellations, but (petrochemical) customers
are shying away from signing new orders," Buechele told
reporters.
He said orders should improve early next year but would not
reach levels seen in the past. Should the situation not improve,
there will be job cuts in the engineering business, he added.
Linde plans to issue guidance for 2016 group earnings when
it publishes full-year results on March 10.
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
