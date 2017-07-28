FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde confirms outlook; no update on Praxair merger
July 28, 2017

Linde confirms outlook; no update on Praxair merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde beat expectations with a 2 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit driven by its core gases division and confirmed its full-year outlook on Friday.

It gave no update in its half-year report on its planned $74 billion all-share merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair , which needs to be put to shareholders in both companies after management agreed terms. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

