FRANKFURT Oct 28 Germany's Linde posted better-than-expected quarterly underlying core profit and confirmed its outlook, adding to signs that industrial gases makers are so far unfazed by a weakening global economy.

The world's No.2 industrial gases group after Air Liquide said on Friday its third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.3 percent to 804 million euros ($1.14 billion).

That was just above the average analyst estimate of 798 million euros.

Industrial gas makers are seen less vulnerable to any fresh recession than, for instance, the chemicals industry as they have slimmed down, expanded into emerging markets and won strong order backlogs since the last downturn.

The company affirmed its 2011 outlook, saying both sales and adjusted EBITDA would come in above the year-earlier level. It also said it still aims to grow operating profit to at least 4 billion euros in 2014. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)