* Q3 adj EBITDA 804 mln euros, above consensus
* Says still sees 2011 sales, adj EBITDA up
* Says still sees 2014 adj EBITDA of at least 4 bln euros
* Shares indicated up 2.2 percent
(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Germany's Linde
confirmed its outlook and said robust demand for industrial
gases in Asia and Latin America helped it post better than
expected quarterly underlying core.
The world's No.2 industrial gases group after Air Liquide
said on Friday it expected demand from its major
customer groups to continue to grow in coming months, boosting
full-year sales and underlying core profit above the
year-earlier level.
"Even if economic activity loses a little pace, we continue
to see good growth opportunities for our business, especially in
energy and the environment and in the emerging economies," Chief
Executive Wolfgang Reitzle said in a statement.
Linde's main customers are in the steel and chemical sectors
but the company also supplies gases used to process solar cells,
make LCD flat screens and lift the giant helium character
balloons of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Industrial gas makers are seen less vulnerable to any fresh
recession than, for instance, the chemicals industry as they
have slimmed down, expanded into emerging markets and won strong
order backlogs since the last downturn.
Still, the company's biggest rivals have sent warning
signals on growth in recent days.
Praxair and Air Products both reported robust
quarterly results, helped by strong sales to manufacturers,
chemical producers and electronics companies, but disappointed
investors with a consensus-missing outlook.
Air Liquide, the world's No.1 player, reported slowing
quarterly sales growth on Wednesday, noting customers were
becoming more cautious, partly due to a slowdown in demand from
metal producers in western Europe and Canada.
BOOST FROM ASIA
Linde said it still aims to grow group operating profit to
at least 4 billion euros in 2014, banking on its full pipeline
for on-site business and growth in sales to customers in the
healthcare industry to bolster profits.
The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
that rose 7.3 percent to 804 million euros ($1.14 billion), just
above the average analyst estimate of 798 million.
The company has been expanding its business in Asia, where
it already generates about a third of sales, to tap into
still-growing demand for liquefied and cylinder gas.
This year, it won a contract to build and operate two air
separation plants to supply gases on site to China's Yantai
Wanhua, which makes intermediate products for the production of
polyurethane, used in making cars and in construction.
Linde also agreed to build and operate a plant in
western China to supply BASF (BASFn.DE) and its Chinese partner
CCPHC.
Sales in the Asia-Pacific region rose 14 percent
in the third quarter, twice as fast as in Europe, where the euro
zone debt crisis caused economic growth to slow. It also saw
double-digit growth in Latin America.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)