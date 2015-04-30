* Q1 adjusted EBITDA, sales rise 9 pct on currency effects
* Engineering ops orders 280 mln eur vs 701 mln yr earlier
* 2015 and mid-term targets confirmed
(Adds details on currency effects, divisions, outlook)
FRANKFURT, April 30 Linde, the world's
biggest industrial gases company by sales, reported a 9 percent
rise in first-quarter core profit and revenue on Thursday,
boosted by exchange-rate effects.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) came to 1.01 billion euros ($1.12
billion), in line with a Reuters poll average, while sales of
4.4 billion were slightly higher than expected.
Linde, which processes gases for clients including
steelmakers, food companies and petrochemical groups, said
adjusted EBITDA and sales would have fallen by 1 percent without
the translation effects of other currencies into the euro.
The strong U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound and
other currencies versus the euro lifted group revenue by 387
million euros and adjusted EBITDA by 95 million.
Profit at Linde's gases division, which accounts for 83
percent of group sales, rose 10 percent, boosted by demand from
the healthcare sector in North America.
But engineering division profit fell 20 percent, which Linde
said was due to uneven progress made on individual plant
construction projects.
Orders at the engineering division collapsed to 280 million
euros from 701 million euros a year earlier due to the low oil
price and resultant drop in demand for new plants.
"It is anticipated that the market environment in the
international large-scale plant construction business will be
much more volatile in 2015 than in previous years," Linde said.
Linde confirmed its 2015 and medium-term targets.
($1 = 0.9017 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)