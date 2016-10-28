MUNICH, Germany Oct 28 German industrial gases
group Linde can have a bright future even if it does
not merge with a rival, its chief executive said on Friday after
merger talks with U.S. peer Praxair failed last month.
"I am still convinced that it was right for us and for our
shareholders to have sounded out the benefits of this option,"
Wolfgang Buechele said in remarks prepared for a speech.
But he added: "Even without a merger, Linde offers much
potential for a successful future."
Linde earlier announced a wide-ranging restructuring
programme designed to save an extra 370 million euros ($404
million) a year from 2019 as it expects a weak global economy to
put pressure on its prices in the coming years.
($1 = 0.9160 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)