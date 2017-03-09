FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group
Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to
divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair
, its chief executive said.
"A merger on this scale will necessarily mean the divestment
of business in some regions and markets," Aldo Belloni said in
the text of a speech for Linde's 2016 results presentation.
"Market players have begun publicly to express an interest
in some investments."
Linde earlier said the planned all-stock merger of equals
was on track and reported 2016 results that were in line with
its forecast.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)