FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.

"A merger on this scale will necessarily mean the divestment of business in some regions and markets," Aldo Belloni said in the text of a speech for Linde's 2016 results presentation.

"Market players have begun publicly to express an interest in some investments."

Linde earlier said the planned all-stock merger of equals was on track and reported 2016 results that were in line with its forecast. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)