MUNICH, March 17 Possible sanctions against
Russia would not hit Linde's gas business there, the
outgoing chief of the German industrial gases maker said on
Monday.
"Sanctions would not affect us," Wolfgang Reitzle said at a
news conference on the company's annual results, explaining that
Linde's facilities there were a part of the Russia production
system.
Crimea's Moscow-backed leaders declared a 96-percent vote in
favour of quitting Ukraine and annexation by Russia in a
referendum Western powers said was illegal and will bring
immediate sanctions.
Linde had sales of about 100 million euros ($139.25
million)in Russia last year.