Oct 13 Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay Corp
posted a lower quarterly profit hurt by a 27 percent
rise in operating costs.
For the fourth quarter, net income was $5.9 million, or 46
cents a share, compared with $6.0 million, or 48 cents a share a
year ago.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $116.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 61 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $108.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company closed at $60.27
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
